Teachers announce Sept 14-15 protest over non-teaching duties

With teachers increasingly being assigned responsibilities beyond teaching, government teachers in Punjab have announced protests outside the offices of District Education Officers and Deputy Commissioners on September 14 and 15, saying such duties are eating into teaching time.

The protest comes amid continuing concerns over the functioning of government schools including delays in the release of mid-day meal funds, difficulties in meeting GST related billing requirements and a shortage of sanitation staff.

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Karnail Singh Phillaur, district president of the Government Teachers Union Punjab, said teachers had been raising the issues with the department for several months.

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He said schools are also being asked to organise block-level primary sports competitions despite not receiving the required funds. "The department, instead of releasing funds for these games, is asking schools to bear the expenses", he said.

On mid-day meals, Phillaur said delays in funds had forced teachers to spend money from their own pockets while the requirement of GST compliant bills are creating further difficulties.

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"For vegetables and fruits, we often purchase supplies from local vendors and hawkers. How can we arrange GST bills from them," he said.

Teachers have also raised concerns over schools being expected to maintain cleanliness despite a shortage of sanitation workers. They say this adds another responsibility which is not a part of their teaching duties.

The protest calls have been given by several teachers organisations who have said they will boycott these non-academic duties if pending funds and payments are not released within a week.