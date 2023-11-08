Teachers asked to ‘pitch in’ with funds for school games

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 7

Government school teachers in Jalandhar and Kapurthala have been asked to fund the district-level Primary School Games, being held from November 6-9, across all districts in Punjab.

The situation has sparked discontent among teachers who argue that it contradicts the government’s purported promotion of sports in the state. They assert that if the government intends to host such sporting events, it should allocate funds in advance.

In Jalandhar, both regular and contractual teachers were asked to contribute Rs 200 each, while in Kapurthala, the contribution of teachers ranged from Rs 400 to Rs 1,000.

A teacher from Kapurthala, while speaking on the condition of anonymity, said teachers were previously asked to pay Rs 1,000 each in Sultanpur Lodhi and Rs 700 each in Bholath for the recently concluded block-level games. They now anticipate further contributions after the expenses for the district-level games were tallied.

Sources in Kapurthala reported that each Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO) was instructed to raise Rs 20,000 for their respective blocks for the undergoing district-level games. There are nine blocks and a total of Rs 1.8 lakh has been collected for the games.

Similarly, in Jalandhar with its 17 blocks, teachers claimed that their head teachers compelled them to arrange funds or pay from their own pockets for the games.

A teacher from Nakodar said: “Our Central Head Teachers (CHTs) have instructed us to contribute for the games. Teachers across various blocks have contributed funds individually. There has been a lack of sports funds in primary schools for years, and every year, we are asked to contribute.”

Kultaranjit Singh, Jalandhar DEO (Primary), refuted the claims of issuing such instructions from his office for fund collection. He stated that the BPEOs were responsible for organising the games, and all expenses had been documented, with bills submitted to his office. He assured that once the funds are released, all outstanding bills would be settled.

Jagwinder Singh, Kapurthala DEO (Primary), mentioned that the Deputy DEO, BPEOs and teachers came together to raise funds willingly for the games, which couldn’t be delayed. He said the Sports Department had already sought the account details and they expect the funds to be released soon, ensuring that those who contributed will be reimbursed accordingly.

The amount

Official refutes claims

