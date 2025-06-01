Teachers’ body complains to CM against Minister Bains

A teachers’ body has lodged a complaint with CM Bhagwant Mann, accusing Education Minister Harjot Bains of failing to act upon a probe report pertaining to the hiring of “ineligible candidates” against posts of the principal in state colleges.

A copy of the complaint has also been sent to the Governor.

The Association of United College Teachers (AUCT) of Punjab and Chandigarh has alleged that the minister failed to make the report public despite repeated requests.

A copy of the report was obtained by the association in December 2024 through a Right to Information (RTI) request.