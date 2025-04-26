DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Jalandhar / Teachers burn effigy of CM, minister

Teachers burn effigy of CM, minister

The Democratic Teacher Front burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister and Education Minister today, condemning the alleged beating up of teachers recruited in the 5994 ETT (backlog) by the police in Anandpur Sahib. Members said such treatment was not...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:22 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Democratic Teacher Front burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister and Education Minister today, condemning the alleged beating up of teachers recruited in the 5994 ETT (backlog) by the police in Anandpur Sahib. Members said such treatment was not acceptable at all.

Speaking on this occasion, DTF district president Kulwinder Singh Josan, secretary Jasvir Singh Sandhu and senior vice-president Rajwinder Singh Dhanju alleged that during the protest of unemployed teachers, a teacher was slapped by the police and some teachers were also dragged on the road.

"Pictures have also gone viral. Instead of expressing regret over the incidents of disrespect to teachers and taking action against the guilty police officers, the Education Minister and other MLAs are inaugurating works done in schools many years ago under the so-called education revolution and the educational environment of schools is being subjected to political interference," they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper