Teachers burn effigy of CM, minister

The Democratic Teacher Front burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister and Education Minister today, condemning the alleged beating up of teachers recruited in the 5994 ETT (backlog) by the police in Anandpur Sahib. Members said such treatment was not acceptable at all.

Speaking on this occasion, DTF district president Kulwinder Singh Josan, secretary Jasvir Singh Sandhu and senior vice-president Rajwinder Singh Dhanju alleged that during the protest of unemployed teachers, a teacher was slapped by the police and some teachers were also dragged on the road.

"Pictures have also gone viral. Instead of expressing regret over the incidents of disrespect to teachers and taking action against the guilty police officers, the Education Minister and other MLAs are inaugurating works done in schools many years ago under the so-called education revolution and the educational environment of schools is being subjected to political interference," they said.