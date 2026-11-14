Teachers burn termination orders, protest sacking of 253 educators

The members of various teachers’ and employees’ organisations on Thursday staged a protest at Banga Chowk here against the Education Department’s decision to terminate the services of 253 teachers appointed under the 4161 recruitment process. The protesters burnt copies of the termination orders and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

The protest was attended by members of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), 253 Affected Teachers’ Union, Democratic Pensioners’ Front, 4161 Master Cadre Union and Government Teachers’ Union.

The protest was led by DTF state joint secretary Mukesh Kumar, block president Vinay Kumar, Jarnail Singh, Manjit Banga, Balkar Singh Maghania and Harvinder Kaur of the 253 Affected Teachers’ Union, along with other leaders, including Chanda Rani, Sangeeta Rani, Balvir Khanpuri, Hans Raj Garhshankar, Satpal Kaler, Mandeep Kumar, 4161 Master Cadre Union state president Sandeep Gill, Bagga Singh, Simranjit Kaur, Naresh Kumar and Sham Sunder.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers said the affected teachers had been serving in the Education Department for the past three-and-a-half years. They alleged that the termination orders had been issued following the cancellation of an answer key for the 4161 recruitment process, which had been prepared by expert professors from universities in compliance with the directions of the High Court.

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Describing the decision as unjust, the union leaders said removing teachers who had been serving for years had put their professional future at risk. They urged the state government and the Education Department to withdraw the termination notices and orders immediately and ensure justice to all 253 affected teachers.