Teachers Colony residents in Nawanshahr fume over dirty water supply

Residents of Teachers Colony in Ward No 13 of Nawanshahr have raised serious concerns over the alleged persistent supply of dirty water, warning the authorities of a possible large-scale protest if the issue is not permanently resolved. Despite repeated complaints and temporary fixes, locals alleged that the problem has continued for months, severely affecting their daily lives.

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Vivek Markanda, president of the Teachers Colony Welfare Society, stated that the matter has already been escalated with senior officials. He confirmed that complaints have been emailed to the Secretary of Local Government as well as the Deputy Commissioner of Nawanshahr.

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Expressing frustration, Markanda said access to clean drinking water is a basic necessity and failure to ensure it could lead to strong public agitation. “If this essential service is not ensured, residents will be left with no option but to protest against the authorities for their inability to provide a lasting solution,” he said.

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Residents claim that while municipal officials occasionally visit the area and take corrective measures, the relief is short-lived. Within days, the water quality deteriorates again, leaving households struggling.

A 65-year-old resident Ranjana described the situation as distressing. “Sometimes the water appears clean, but then again it is foul-smelling and visibly dirty. We cannot use it for drinking or cooking. Despite having filters, we are forced to rely on bottled water,” she said.

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Municipal Council officials, however, maintain that necessary steps have been taken. Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council Manish Garg said the issue had been addressed and according to his assessment, the water supply is currently normal. He added that he is willing to inspect the situation again if the issue persists. He also added that the water samples of the area also passed the test.

EO Garg pointed out that aging private water connections could be contributing to the contamination. He noted that while chlorination of the water supply has already been carried out, replacing outdated pipes is essential. "Still, I will visit the area if the residents are complaining," he said.

Meanwhile, Ward 13 Councillor Jaspreet Kaur Bakshi has also expressed concern over the problem. She warned that if the authorities fail to resolve the issue effectively, residents, along with local representatives, may stage protests and even block roads to draw attention to their plight.

As frustration builds among residents, the situation highlights the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and consistent monitoring to ensure safe and reliable water supply.