Teachers’ day: Kidney ailment fails to deter teacher in flood-hit Lohian from performing duty

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, September 4

Damaged kidneys, two dialysis a week, and to handle a school that demands the most attention. This is the brave story of Deepak, in-charge of Government Primary School, Mandala Channa, in Lohian, who despite all the problems, is doing his teacher’s duty with enthusiasm and a vision. “It has been four years since I was diagnosed with a kidney ailment. But that never stops me from doing my work. I go for dialysis every Wednesday and Saturday, but I always go when the school is over,” he said. He has been serving in the remote area for long. Deepak is an example of a true teacher and is an unsung hero who is not ready to quit, no matter what.

In 2019 and after the recent floods, his school was the worst affected as it remained under water for days. But Deepak did not stay back. Instead, he went inside the school when there was sludge, silt and dirt and cleaned it himself.

He even convinced the students by visiting their homes to come and attend school after the floods. Even now when the school classrooms have developed cracks, he ensures that he keeps the students safe and takes classes in a relatively safe place in the school.

The school has a strength of over 90 students and the teacher ensures that he attends the school without a break so that the studies do not suffer. “I don’t even think of my problem, because if I start giving so much attention to it, it will get worse. I do everything happily,” he said.

The teacher has two daughters. He said he knew how important education was for girls. So, he also wishes to impart free education to the girls of the village.

“My school and my students are like my family and my responsibility and I will do everything for them with the help of the Education Department,” he signed off.