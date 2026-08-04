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Home / Jalandhar / Teachers directed to complete NEP-based professional development courses by Aug 31

Teachers directed to complete NEP-based professional development courses by Aug 31

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:20 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Teachers attend two-day faculty development workshop. Photo for representation only
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The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has directed all government school teachers, school heads and education officials to complete the mandatory Continuous Professional Development (CPD) courses available on the DIKSHA and NISHTHA platforms by August 31, in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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In an official communication, SCERT observed that the progress made by teachers in completing the prescribed online courses has been unsatisfactory. District Education Officers (secondary) and Principals of District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) have been asked to ensure that all eligible teachers complete the courses within the stipulated timeframe.

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SCERT Director Kiran Sharma (PCS) said the NEP mandates 50 hours of Continuous Professional Development every year for teachers to enhance professional skills and improve the quality of classroom teaching.

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The prescribed courses include cyber hygiene practices: Personal Digital Devices, Environmental Hazards of Electronic Waste, Action Research, Catch the Rain (Water Conservation) and AI Tools in Education.

To support teachers, SCERT has shared Google drive links containing PowerPoint presentations that explain the registration process and course completion on the DIKSHA and NISHTHA platforms. School heads have been instructed to circulate these learning resources and guide teachers in completing the training.

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The department has also asked members of the academic support group to provide technical assistance during school visits, including support for registration and navigation of the online platforms.

Terming the issue as “most urgent,” SCERT said a state-wide review of course completion will be conducted after the August 31 deadline and compliance by schools and teachers will be closely monitored.

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