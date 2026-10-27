Teachers’ front condemns ‘Sikhya Kranti’ events, flags 1,153 vacant principal posts

The Democratic Teachers Front (DTF) has condemned the state government’s planned school infrastructure inauguration programmes from October 27 to November 3 under the banner of ‘Sikhya Kranti’, saying the celebrations ring hollow when nearly 60 per cent of principal posts in government secondary schools remain vacant.

The teacher’s body said 1,153 of the 1,927 principal posts in the state’s secondary schools are lying vacant, raising concerns over the functioning of government schools despite the government’s claims of transforming the education sector.

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DTF state president Digvijaypal Sharma and state secretary Resham Singh Khemuana said nearly 80 per cent of schools in Nawanshahr are functioning without principals. In Jalandhar and Kapurthala, the vacancy is around 70 per cent while Hoshiarpur had 52 per cent of principal posts vacant, they claimed.

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The union said the government is focusing on inauguration ceremonies and projecting its education initiatives while failing to address the shortage of staff responsible for running schools.

The DTF leaders said the organisation had repeatedly approached the Director of School Education’s office, demanding immediate promotions to fill principal posts and improve the administrative functioning of schools. However, the government had failed to act on their demands, they alleged.

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The teacher’s body further claimed that around 35,000 posts of headmasters, Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs), teachers, Elementary Trained Teachers (ETTs) and pre-primary teachers are also lying vacant across Punjab.

The union leaders also raised concerns over teachers being assigned Census duties, Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work and other non-teaching responsibilities, saying these assignments affected their ability to focus on classroom teaching.

“Talking about ‘Shikhya Kranti’ without teachers is nothing but a farce,” the senior union leaders said.

The DTF demanded that the government immediately fill vacancies across all teaching and administrative cadres through promotions and fresh recruitment. It also sought the filling of principal posts through direct recruitment as well as promotions, saying the government must address the shortage of staff instead of limiting its ‘Shikhya Kranti’ to inauguration programmes.