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Home / Jalandhar / Teachers’ front demands withdrawal of termination notices issued to 253 recruits

Teachers’ front demands withdrawal of termination notices issued to 253 recruits

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Our Correspondent
Garhshankar (Hoshiarpur), Updated At : 04:57 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, has demanded the withdrawal of termination notices issued to 253 teachers recruited under the 4,161 Master Cadre recruitment process. The organisation announced its support for the affected teachers’ struggle and warned that it would continue to stand by them until justice was delivered.

DTF state-level leaders Mukesh Kumar, Sukhdev Dansiwal, Vinay Kumar, Jarnail Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Manjit Singh Banga, Hans Raj Garhshankar, Mandeep Singh, Satpal Singh Kaler and Jaswinder Singh said the teachers had been serving in the Education Department for the past three to three-and-a-half years.

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According to the leaders, termination notices were issued after the answer key prepared by expert professors from universities was cancelled following directions of the High Court. The affected teachers have been staging a protest at Gambhirpur, the native village of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

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The DTF leaders termed the action unjust and inhumane, arguing that while the government should provide employment to unemployed teachers, it was seeking to deprive those already in service of their livelihood.

The organisation urged the government to fill thousands of vacant posts in the Education Department and ensure a fair resolution of the affected teachers’ case. It called upon the Education Minister and the department to protect the teachers’ interests and withdraw the termination notices, warning that the agitation would be intensified if justice was denied.

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