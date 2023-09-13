Teachers' Front opposes transfer of union leader

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) today condemned the transfer of Sukhjit Singh, state president of the Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) Employees’ Union and leader of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme, from Goraya, Jalandhar, to Dhar Kalan, Pathankot. They alleged that the ‘AAP’ government had taken revenge.

In a statement, DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh, general secretary Mukesh Kumar, finance secretary Ashwani Awasthi and district president Kulwinder Singh Joshan said the struggle of the union members to ensure that the announcement made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to restore the old pension last year was implemented had been suppressed by the government.

“Such reprehensible and undemocratic action has been taken to forcefully suppress the struggle being carried out by the organisations regarding the demands of other employees,” the DTF members said.

The DTF leaders demanded immediate cancellation of the transfer of the state leader of the union.

