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Home / Jalandhar / Teachers’ mass leave call may disrupt classes on August 27

Teachers’ mass leave call may disrupt classes on August 27

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:36 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Government schools across Punjab could be left scrambling for teachers on August 27, with various teachers unions calling for a mass leave protest to press the state government on a raft of long pending demands.

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The protest has been called under the banner of Punjab Employees and Pensioners Joint Front and Joint Employees’ Platform Coordination Committee.

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Karnail Singh Phillaur, district president of Government Teachers Union said,” We have been left with no option but to intensify our agitation. Government teachers across cadres will observe mass leave on August 27 along with government employees and pensioners of other departments. If teachers participate in large numbers, government school classes will inevitably be affected, prompting schools to merge classes or make other arrangements for students.”

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The unions are demanding the release of 18 per cent pending DA and arrears, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, withdrawal of the July 17, 2020 notification governing the pay of employees recruited after that date and restoration of 37 discontinued allowances including the rural allowance.

Their demands also include payment of Sixth Pay Commission arrears in a single instalment and regularisation of contractual, outsourced and other temporary employees.

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The unions have also sought minimum wages for mid-day meal workers, ASHA workers and other honorarium based workers besides a cashless health scheme and an increase in the medical allowance.

For government schools, however, the immediate concern is the potential impact on classroom teaching. If teachers join the mass leave call in large numbers, students could face cancelled or disrupted classes on August 27, officials said.

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