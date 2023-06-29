Teachers meet DEO over pending issues

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 28

A delegation of the Government Teachers Union, Jalandhar, headed by Karnail Singh Phillaur met District Education Officer (Primary) Kultaranjit Singh to address issues of teachers. A detailed discussion on the teachers’ demands as per the agenda, took place and most of the issues were resolved on the spot.

Block offices were asked to complete the service books, GPF and other pending details of all the teachers. The details of the court case for the promotion of CHT were given in the meeting. It was agreed to write to the head office for the lack of clerks in the blocks. Information was shared regarding the errors in seniority lists of promotions from ETT teachers to master cadre.

Other issues discussed included timely payment of medical reimbursements and release of grants regarding same by blocks; release of long time pending dues of teachers; teachers demands that they not be pressurised to spend grants; demands for a copy of the sports funds released to blocks for the year 2022-2023; strict punishment to those caught misappropriating block level grants, etc.