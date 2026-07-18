Teachers observe black day, demand withdrawal of 2020 pay notification

Six years after the Punjab government’s July 17, 2020 pay notification, government school teachers on Friday observed ‘black day’, demanding its withdrawal and alleging that the policy had denied thousands of newly recruited employees fair salaries and service benefits.

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The protest organised under the banner of the Punjab Mulazam and Pensioners Sanjha Front and Sanjha Mulazam Manch Punjab, also saw participation from employees and pensioners of various government departments.

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As part of the agitation, protesters burnt copies of the July 17 notification and demanded its immediate withdrawal, claiming that it had created unequal pay structures by placing newly recruited employees on lower salary scales compared to those already in service.

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According to protesters, the notification issued by the Punjab Finance Department stipulated that the pay scales of all future direct recruits and compassionate appointees in government departments and state run organisations would not exceed those prescribed for corresponding posts under the Central Government’s Seventh Pay Commission.

The protesters alleged that the policy had resulted in a two tier pay structure, reducing salaries and other financial benefits for employees appointed after the notification came into effect.

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Karnail Singh Phillaur, district president of the Government Teachers Union, said, “We are observing black day today because the notification was issued on this day in 2020. For the past six years, we have continuously been protesting and demanding its withdrawal.”

The protesters further said that while the Centre periodically announces dearness allowance (DA) instalments, the Punjab government has failed to extend similar benefits to its employees and pensioners. They alleged that the state government continues to deny DA as a legitimate entitlement despite Supreme Court observations in similar matters.

The organisations urged government employees and pensioners to participate in the state-level rallies scheduled at Sangrur on July 29 and Chandigarh on August 7 to press for withdrawal of the notification, restoration of uniform pay scales for fresh recruits and release of pending DA instalments.