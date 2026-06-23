Teachers on election duty decry ban on transfers in Punjab

As Punjab prepares for the door-to-door verification of voters under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from June 25, teachers serving as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and supervisors have raised objections to the decision barring their transfers, arguing that they are being unfairly denied a right available to other teachers.

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The resentment follows a directive issued by the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), reiterating that no BLO or supervisor can be transferred without the approval of the Election Commission of India (ECI) till October 1. The order, issued on June 16 to all Administrative Secretaries, comes in view of the ongoing electoral roll revision exercise being conducted across the state.

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According to the official letter, BLOs are prominent field functionaries responsible for house-to-house distribution and collection of enumeration forms, verification of voter details, service of notices and facilitating hearings before Electoral Registration Officers (EROs).

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The office noted that the names and designations of all BLOs had already been frozen on June 8 and communicated to the ECI, with their details pre-printed on the enumeration forms. It further directed that any transfer orders issued after the lists were frozen be cancelled immediately and that no leave be granted to such officials without prior concurrence of the CEO's office.

However, teacher unions argue that the order goes beyond ensuring continuity of election work and effectively excludes hundreds of teachers from the annual transfer process.

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Ravinder Singh, district president of the BEd Teachers Front, said, "Every year, the state Education Department carries out transfers through the ePunjab portal. Teachers have again been given an opportunity to submit their choices on Monday, but those working as BLOs and supervisors have been left out. This is unfair."

"The department can allow us to apply for transfers now and relieve us only after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision. Preventing us from even participating in the process deprives us of an opportunity available to all other teachers," he added.

Similarly, Kulwinder Singh, district president of the Democratic Teachers Front, said, "Transfers happen only once annually. After the electoral roll revision, election duties will follow and teachers may again be asked to stay put. Those suffering from health problems, women seeking postings closer to their families and teachers commuting long distances are the worst affected by the decision."

The unions have urged the government to permit BLOs and supervisors to participate in the transfer process. They maintain that election work should not come at the cost of a teacher's right to seek a posting of choice.