Teachers, pensioners to protest near CM's residence in Sangrur

Hoshiarpur, January 2
The Joint Action Committee of Punjab State Government Aided Achool Teachers and Other Employees Union and Pensioners Association have decided to lay seige to CM Bhagwant Singh Mann’s residence in Sangrur on January 7. Union’s district president Rupinder Singh and general secretary Satwinder Mehta said despite the meeting with Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, no announcement has been made by the government to extend the benefits of the sixth pay commission to the teachers and pensioners of government aided schools. They alleged that the state government was not giving their legitimate benefits to them. Union leader Ashwani Malhotra, association leaders Gurbachan Singh Hariana, and Sarabjit Singh Manjhpur said the government has neither implemented the pay commission nor given any increase in dearness allowance to the teachers and pensioners of these schools. The employees and pensioners’ leaders alleged that the government was not living up to its poll promise. They said due to the bad policies of the government, the government-aided schools of Punjab are on the verge of closure.
Nearly 80 per cent of the vacancies in the aided schools are vacant, they said.
