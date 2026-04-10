Teachers protest against TET, burn govt’s effigy

Teacher unions staged a protest by burning an effigy of the Punjab Government in response to its failure to introduce a bill against TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and its inaction in filing a review petition in the Supreme Court.

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The protest was led by district president Sukhdev Dansiwal of the Democratic Teachers Front Punjab (DTF), Baljit Singh Mehmowal of the Old Pension Restoration Front, and Sandeep Gill of the 4161 Master Cadre Teachers Union, along with other leaders.

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Addressing the gathering, leaders Mukesh Gujarati, Nand Ram and Dr Sanjeev Kalsi stated that the Punjab Education Minister had earlier promised to bring a bill in the Vidhan Sabha regarding TET for the protection of teachers’ service rights and to file a review petition in the Supreme Court. However, the government failed to fulfil this commitment. They strongly condemned the minister for not even initiating a discussion on the issue in the Assembly, calling it a clear breach of trust.

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The leaders also demanded immediate passage of a private member’s bill introduced in the Rajya Sabha by CPI (M) MP John Brittas, aimed at ensuring service security for teachers.

Criticising the Punjab Government, the leaders alleged that it had also failed to implement the Old Pension Scheme for lakhs of employees and had not released the pending 16 per cent dearness allowance. Instead, they claimed, the government had submitted an affidavit in the High Court refusing to grant allowance.

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They demanded that all financial demands of teachers be fulfilled immediately. They said teachers must not be deployed on non-teaching duties. The leaders also announced their participation in large numbers in the anti-TET rally scheduled to be held in Sangrur on April 11.

Among those present were Jasvir Singh from the Government C&V Teachers Union, Sarbjit Singh Kang from Adhyapak Dal, Anju Sehgal, Kuldeep Singh, Prince Gardhiwal, Davinder Kumar, Ashni Kumar, Nand Ram, Rajinder Kumar, Pawan Singh, Paramjit Kaur, Gurpreet Singh, Kimti Lal, Dinesh Kumar and others.