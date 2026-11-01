Teachers protest termination of 253 master cadre recruits

Teachers’ leaders have criticised the Punjab Government’s decision to terminate 253 teachers recruited under the 4,161 Master Cadre recruitment process, alleging that the Education Department has relied on answer keys that were earlier rejected following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

At a gathering in Phagwara, teachers’ leaders Satwant Toora, Deepak Sehgal, Varinder Sharma, Harsimran Singh, Sheetal Kumar, Sandeep Singh and Vinod Kumar led a protest against the termination orders issued on October 28. They said the affected teachers had been serving in the Punjab Education Department for nearly three years after meeting the prescribed recruitment criteria and other departmental requirements.

Advertisement

The leaders said the department had issued show-cause notices to the teachers just a day before the completion of their probation period, followed by termination orders. They termed the action unjust and said it had jeopardised the careers of 253 teachers who were already working in government schools.

Advertisement

Toora and other leaders claimed that the answer keys now being cited to justify the terminations had been rejected by the Education Department in May 2023 following directions from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. They questioned the department’s decision to rely on the disputed answer keys again after nearly three years and alleged that teachers were being made to suffer for administrative errors.

Toora urged the state government to withdraw the termination orders and allow the affected teachers to continue in service. He said the responsibility for departmental or administrative lapses should not be placed on the teachers.

Advertisement

The leaders also pointed out that thousands of teaching posts were lying vacant in the Education Department. They said the affected teachers were already working against sanctioned posts and their reinstatement would help address the shortage of staff in government schools. Appealing to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the leaders urged the government to reconsider its decision in the interest of natural justice.