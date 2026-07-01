Teachers seek revision of lecturer recruitment advertisement

Educators, under the banner of the Government Teachers’ Union, have asked the government to revise its recent recruitment advertisement for 1,013 lecturer posts, alleging that it does not comply with the state’s reservation policy and fails to provide due representation to various reserved categories.

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In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister and the Education Minister, union state president Sukhwinder Singh, general secretary Gurbinder Singh Saskaur, finance secretary Manohar Lal Sharma and press secretary Karnail Phillaur urged the School Education Department to amend the advertisement in line with the Punjab Government’s reservation rules.

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The union alleged that the notification overlooked mandatory reservation provisions across different categories, making it inconsistent with the government’s own policy. The leaders pointed out that this was the first major recruitment drive undertaken by the present government for the Education Department, but claimed that the advertisement had been issued without fully implementing the prescribed reservation norms.

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They warned that if the notification was challenged in court over the alleged lapses, the recruitment process could face delays, affecting appointments to the lecturer posts.

The union urged the government to immediately rectify the advertisement to ensure all eligible reserved categories receive their rightful representation and to prevent any legal hurdles that could stall the recruitment process.