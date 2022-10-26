 Teachers seek spl provisions for differently abled in transfer policy : The Tribune India

Teachers seek spl provisions for differently abled in transfer policy

Teachers seek spl provisions for differently abled in transfer policy


Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 25

The Government Teachers Union (GTU) Punjab has sought revisions in the transfer policy of the state government, demanding that all vacant stations be shown on the online transfer portal recently opened by the state government.

Government Teachers Union state president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal has demanded that teachers be allowed to opt for a rejection of their previously designated transfers if they are unable to secure transfers to their chosen or preferred stations.

He also demanded that under special circumstances, based on a mutual exchange of stations among teachers, the condition of mandatory stay for three years should also be removed and total transparency be adopted in the transfer policy.

Notably, an online transfer portal for government school teachers has been a long-pending demand of the GTU. The government recently reopened the portal, in view of the demands of the union leaders.

However, when the online portal was finally opened a week ago, teachers complained that the stations (available for their transfer) were not showing up on the website.

Due to this, the teachers looking for transfers are unable to opt for their choicest stations. Teachers also allege anomalies and injustice in the transfer policy, especially with connection to those with special needs. Activists of the GTU have thus demanded that all vacant stations be promptly shown on the portal.

Government Teachers Union district president Karnail Phillaur said, “Transfer of teachers with special needs to faraway stations is not justified. There are teachers who are either handicapped or have wards that are handicapped. But they are being transferred to a faraway locations. They are forced to leave their specially-abled kids in someone else’s care. Teachers with special needs should be allowed an option to be at a chosen station.”

Karnail added, “The portal was opened last year in June after which it is opened now following our repeated demands. Even transfers from the last year haven’t been fully implemented yet. In some schools with 50 per cent strength, teachers have been transferred even though government guidelines say there will be no transfer in schools with only 50 per cent staff.”

A teacher posted in Jalandhar, whose child is handicapped, said, “I met the DPI to discuss my case. My case was placed under special consideration. I was allowed 35 to 45 days of leave. I have been assured of preferred posting to the chosen station. However, a policy for handicapped teachers is needed. There should be special provision for teachers who cannot relocate due to health or mobility issues.”

