Teachers slam Punjab govt for being ‘insensitive’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 10

On the call of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women held protest against the Punjab Goverment’s decision to lower the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 58.

Principal Dr Navjot criticised the coercive approach of the government in respect to the higher education. She stated that today, due to the damaging policies of the government, the colleges are standing on the verge of closure. She also condemned the government’s decision to run the colleges’ admission process through a centralised portal and the reduction in salary grant. She further criticised the Bhagwant Mann government for its adamant and stubborn attitude towards higher education.The whole teaching staff of the college participated in this protest against the government.