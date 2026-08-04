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Home / Jalandhar / Teachers to create PM e-Vidya video lessons for Classes I–XII

Teachers to create PM e-Vidya video lessons for Classes I–XII

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Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:21 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, has launched the next phase of its PM e-Vidya initiative by engaging selected government school teachers to develop curriculum-based digital lessons for students of Classes I to XII.

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Under the programme, teachers from across the state will produce high-quality educational videos to strengthen digital learning resources and improve access to quality classroom content.

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The selected teachers had earlier attended a four-day orientation-cum-training workshop from July 14 to 17, where they received hands-on training in educational video production, presentation skills and digital content creation.

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As part of the assignment, teachers will record 15-20 minute subject-specific videos on August 3 and 4. Each teacher is required to prepare at least one classroom-ready lesson under the guidance of the respective State Resource Person (SRP).

Video recording and editing can be carried out either at the nearest District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) or at the Edusat Studio at the SCERT headquarters, depending on the teacher’s convenience.

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The initiative is aimed at creating a comprehensive repository of quality digital learning material aligned with the Punjab school curriculum, enabling students to access engaging lessons beyond the classroom while supporting teachers with standardised instructional resources.

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