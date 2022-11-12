Teachers to hold march outside minister's house

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 11

The Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha has announced that it would be holding a ‘Chetavni March’, against the state government policies on education, outside the residence of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in Anandpur Sahib, on November 13. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha.

The leaders elaborated that the Chetavni march is being held in protest against the implementation of the national education policy in the state. The march is also being organised to push for the demands of teachers, such as the regularisation of contractual teachers, the merger of computer teachers into the education department, full implementation of the old pension scheme, the creation of class-wise posts in primary and subject wise posts in secondary education and for removal of discrepancies in the pay commission, among others.

A meeting with the Education Minister was then scheduled for October 12. However, not all their issues could be addressed. The proposal for a meeting before Diwali was also met with no response. Teachers could take part in the march in big numbers.