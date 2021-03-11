Teachers to hold march over job regularisation

Jalandhar, April 30
The Democratic Teachers’ Front will hold its general council in the Lions Club in Jalandhar and take out a march to seek the regularisation of teachers and filling of posts lying in the Education Department on May 8 in which increasing centralisation of power will be discussed. This was decided at a state meeting held under Vikram Dev Singh, state president of the union, here on Saturday.
DTF general secretary Mukesh Kumar said the state committee and all district committees would participate in the general council. A report on constitutional revisions and union activities will be presented on the occasion and plans for future struggles will be discussed.
Acclaimed social speaker and Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate Rajinder Singh Bains will issue an address on the increasing centralisation of power amidst fascism. Besides, a march will also be held in the district with demand for regularisation of contractual and unregularised teachers, computer faculties and non-teaching staff working under various projects and societies. The march will demand filling of thousands of posts in the Education Department.
They said a demand letter regarding this would also be handed over to the state government. The DTF also announced its support to the Purani Pension Prapti Front’s state convention in Sangrur on June 1, for the restoration of old pension scheme in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India calls for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine ahead of PM Modi’s Europe trip
On his first trip abroad this year, Modi will embark on a th...
Heatwave abates in northwest India, 5 days of relief predicted
Isolated light rainfall along with dust storms, thunderstorm...
Priority is to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness: Army Chief Manoj Pande
Says Indian Army, in coordination with Air Force and Navy, w...
Patiala clashes: Key accused Barjinder Singh Parwana among six more arrested
Nine arrests so far in connection with Friday’s violence | P...
'I am back with your good wishes and His blessings': Dharmendra to fans after returning from hospital
The 86-year-old star suffered a muscle pull