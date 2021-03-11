Teachers to hold march over job regularisation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 30

The Democratic Teachers’ Front will hold its general council in the Lions Club in Jalandhar and take out a march to seek the regularisation of teachers and filling of posts lying in the Education Department on May 8 in which increasing centralisation of power will be discussed. This was decided at a state meeting held under Vikram Dev Singh, state president of the union, here on Saturday.

DTF general secretary Mukesh Kumar said the state committee and all district committees would participate in the general council. A report on constitutional revisions and union activities will be presented on the occasion and plans for future struggles will be discussed.

Acclaimed social speaker and Punjab and Haryana High Court advocate Rajinder Singh Bains will issue an address on the increasing centralisation of power amidst fascism. Besides, a march will also be held in the district with demand for regularisation of contractual and unregularised teachers, computer faculties and non-teaching staff working under various projects and societies. The march will demand filling of thousands of posts in the Education Department.

They said a demand letter regarding this would also be handed over to the state government. The DTF also announced its support to the Purani Pension Prapti Front’s state convention in Sangrur on June 1, for the restoration of old pension scheme in the state.