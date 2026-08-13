Teachers’ union seeks restoration of 95 per cent grant-in-aid for aided colleges

Seeking relief for educators working in aided colleges of Punjab, a delegation of the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers Union (PCCTU) met Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat at his residential office in Jalandhar on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking resolution of three long-pending issues.

Advertisement

The delegation, comprising PCCTU executive committee members Dr Sanjeev Dhawan and Dr Simranjeet Singh Bains, Dr Hariom Verma, president of the Lyallpur Khalsa College unit; and Dr Naveen Sood, vice-president of the DAV College unit, held a detailed discussion with the minister. As per the delegation, Bhagat assured them of an amicable resolution of the issues.

Advertisement

The foremost demand is restoration of the government’s grant in aid share for Assistant Professors in aided colleges from 75 per cent to the earlier 95 per cent.

Advertisement

A grant-in-aid (GIA) scheme is a system under which the government provides financial assistance to privately managed educational institutions such as aided colleges to help meet their recurring expenses, particularly teachers’ salaries and other approved costs.

The union said recruitment to aided college teaching posts had remained banned for several years and resumed in 2014-15 following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. However, the government reduced its grant-in-aid share for the newly recruited teachers from 95 per cent to 75 per cent.

Advertisement

The union said at least 1,000 Assistant Professors recruited since then were currently covered under the 75 per cent grant-in-aid scheme. It estimated that restoring the grant to 95 per cent would provide significant financial relief to aided colleges.

PCCTU has also sought a one-time relaxation to bring eligible teachers working on unaided posts under the grant-in-aid policy against already sanctioned posts.

The third demand relates to the retirement age of principals in aided colleges. The PCCTU has sought restoration of the retirement age from 58 to 60 years, stating the existing provision had created an anomaly for senior teachers who were otherwise eligible to continue up to 60 years under the grant-in-aid scheme.