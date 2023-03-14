Teachers’ union slams Punjab govt over frequent exam goof-ups

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

Condemning the faux pas in the conduct of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET), the Government Teachers’ Union (GTU) today said raised questions over the government’s ability to hold such an important paper in a transparent manner and the larger education policy and the larger education policy.

GTU leaders said the authorities’ carelessness came to the fore in the Class XII English annual exam paper too; the inquiry into the paper leak was pending. Leaders demanded strict punishment for those behind the PSTET faux pas.

Held on March 12, the PSTET was cancelled after puzzled candidates complained that highlighted answers appeared in one of the questions paper. Following the error being highlighted, the state government cancelled the paper and ordered a probe into the matter. It was also announced that the paper will be rescheduled. As many as 1.48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam across the state.

GTU leaders said if the government couldn’t prevent the leak of Class XII and naib tehsildar exams and hold TET exam properly, what kind of educational reforms could one hope for from such a government. They added that the state government was much too focused on publicity and less on the truth at the ground level.

The statement was released by GTU state president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, secretray Kuldip Singh Daurka, finance secretary Mandeep Sharma, press secretary Surjit Mohali, assistant press secretary Karnail Phillaur.

