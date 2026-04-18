Teaching takes a backseat as educators juggle multiple non-academic duties

Ahead of the commencement of the digital census, drug and economic survey and Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties expected to begin from this month, educators in Jalandhar have flagged growing concerns over the mounting load of non-academic assignments, warning that it can severely disrupt classroom teaching.

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Teachers said frequent deployment for surveys and administrative work would reduce teaching hours, hampering students’ academic progress. The situation is expected to worsen further with Municipal Corporation election duties and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) work also in the pipeline, raising fears of prolonged academic disruption at the beginning of the new academic session.

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Kulwinder Singh, district president, Democratic Teachers Front, said, “Nearly 75 per cent of the teaching staff in the district is likely to be diverted to these duties till May. In my school, there are only four teachers of which, two have already been assigned BLO and SIR duties while another is likely to be engaged in the upcoming census work, leaving the entire school functioning with just one teacher. This is a critical academic period, but teachers are continuously being pulled out of classrooms for non-teaching work. The direct impact is on students whose learning is getting compromised.”

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Karnail Singh Phillaur, district president, Government Teachers Union, said, “The burden is particularly severe on schools operating with limited staff. In many primary schools where only one or two teachers are posted, even deployment of a single educator can bring classroom teaching to a halt.”

Voicing similar concerns, another government school teacher pointed out the strain on small staff setups saying, “In schools with just two teachers, if one is sent for duty, the entire workload falls on the other. Managing multiple classes simultaneously is not practical. Students end up losing out on structured teaching.”

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Instead of demanding complete exemption from such duties, teacher unions have suggested practical measures to reduce the impact on academics. These include assigning duty to only one member in case both spouses are government employees, exempting expectant women and mothers with children below two years and ensuring proportional distribution of duties across departments rather than relying heavily on teachers.

They also proposed that only one teacher per school be deputed on such work at a time and those who were assigned duties be relieved from school for at least half-a-day to manage their workload. Additionally, teachers have sought the provision of dedicated operators to handle online work, which currently adds to their administrative burden.

Teachers maintained that unless such safeguards were implemented, the continued diversion of teaching staff to non-academic work would further weaken classroom instruction, affecting syllabus completion and learning outcomes across government schools.