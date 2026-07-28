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Home / Jalandhar / Team led by city youth emerges winner at Qualcomm hackathon

Team led by city youth emerges winner at Qualcomm hackathon

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The team that won the Snapdragon Multiverse Hackathon, organised on the Qualcomm Noida campus.
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A city-based youth and his team have won the prestigious Snapdragon Multiverse Hackathon, organised by Qualcomm India at the Qualcomm Noida Campus recently.

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Deepesh Kakkar, who hails from Jalandhar and is a final-year student at Thapar University, Patiala, along with his five-member team, has been awarded a Snapdragon X2 Elite-powered Copilot+ personal computer each, valued at over Rs 2.5 lakh. In addition, US-based multinational company Qualcomm has awarded the team Developer Relations (DevRel) support to further develop their project by directly collaborating with the Qualcomm Engineering Team. The team will also get an opportunity to be featured through an official Qualcomm blog post and live-stream coverage.

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Deepesh was the team leader of Team Ghost Map. Sharing details about the event, he said, “The event brought together developers, students, and innovators to build distributed, multi-device AI applications across Snapdragon-powered PCs, mobile devices, IoT platforms and cloud infrastructure. The competition followed a rigorous multi-stage selection process. Teams first submitted detailed project proposals, which were evaluated by Qualcomm based on technical approach, originality, and the strength of the proposed multi-device architecture.”

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Following this review, the shortlisted top 60 teams were invited to the on-site finals, where they developed and demonstrated their solutions over a two-day hackathon using Qualcomm’s provided hardware ecosystem. Final evaluations were conducted through live demonstrations before a panel of Qualcomm judges.

“Our team progressed through all stages of the competition, secured a place among the top eight finalist teams and was ultimately announced as the overall (global) winner of the hackathon,” Deepesh said with pride.

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He added, “Our winning project, Dragverse, is an AI-powered multi-device platform that converts a phone-captured 3D scan of a real-world environment into a digital twin, trains a robotic control policy within the simulation using reinforcement learning, and deploys the trained model onto a physical robot.”

Other members of Deepesh’s team were Adishwar Singh, Aditya Kumar, Apoorv Singhal and Aayush Bindal.

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