Tech use can raise farmers’ income: Experts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

A three-day training course on ‘Protected Cultivation of Vegetables’ organised by the Department of Horticulture at Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, Kartarpur, concluded here on Friday.

On the third day of the training, Dr Lal Bahadur Damathia, Deputy Director Horticulture, participated as a chief guest. He encouraged the farmers to diversify the area from traditional wheat/ paddy cycle to the new crops, especially ‘Protected Cultivation’. He said that efforts were being made to increase the farmers income by producing residue-free vegetables through less use of chemicals and natural resource saving. It will be more beneficial small for marginal farmers if they adopt new techniques in the fields. He said farmers from across the state were coming here for the training.

In the training, 28 farmers from 16 districts participated. He said, “By adopting new techniqes farmers can earn profit of Rs 50,000 to 70,000 from one kanal covered area (500 sq mt) which is equal to income of one acre in wheat/paddy cycle.”

Dr Daljit Singh Gill, Assistant Director Horticulture-cum-Project Officer, Centre of Excellence, said that new technologies were being shown to farmers through field demonstrations. He claims that till date more than Rs 1.70 crore healthy vegetable seedlings are also supplied to the farmers and interested people for kitchen gardening.

He said during the three-day training session, expert from Punjab Agricultural University Dr BVC Mahajan, Dr Suresh Kumar Arora, Department of Horticulture Haryana, Dr Tripat Kumar, Dr Tejbir Singh, Dr Vikram Verma, engineer Sandeep Kaur delivered their valuable lectures on different subjects related to vegetable cultivation. At the end of session, certificates were distributed to the farmers by Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar.