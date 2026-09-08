State tech varsity launches alumni, placement portals

Advertisement

The university is also working on dedicated Android and iOS applications for both portals. At present, the web applications of both portals are operational, enabling students and alumni to access the available services online. Students will also receive important updates and notifications through the web application. The placement portal was initially developed by Birender Pandit, a B.Tech CSE student who graduated in 2026. Subsequently, further development, enhancements and updates to the portal were carried out by the current team of students.

Advertisement

Dr Navdeepak Sandhu, Registrar cum Head Corporate Relations and Alumni Networks, shared that the dedicated placement portal, developed by the Office of Corporate Relations and Alumni, is designed to make the placement process more accessible, transparent and convenient for students.

Through the portal, students can register for placement drives with a single click and access a dedicated dashboard containing information about relevant placement opportunities. They will receive timely notifications through their login account and registered email regarding placement drives and other related updates.

Advertisement

The portal also enables students to upload their resumes, academic details, projects and other relevant information. Company HR representatives, through their authorised login credentials, can access student profiles, review resumes and projects and shortlist suitable candidates for recruitment processes.

Further the dedicated alumni portal, developed by the Office of Corporate Relations and Alumni, has been designed as a comprehensive digital platform to connect IKGPTU alumni with one another and with the university. The portal provides an alumni directory and instant search facility, allowing users to search alumni records using multiple parameters such as batch year, branch, degree/course, employer, job title and city.

An interactive geo location map enables alumni to connect geographically, with privacy-aware visibility options. Alumni can also create detailed professional profiles featuring education and career timelines, biographies, profile photographs and other professional information.

The portal further provides an Alumni Start-up Ecosystem, offering a dedicated space to showcase ventures founded by IKGPTU alumni, including company profiles, industries, logos and relevant links. This facility is intended to encourage mentorship, networking and collaboration within the alumni community.

The portal also features community hubs and forums, where campus-specific announcements and updates can be shared by coordinators and alumni leaders. The event management and reminder facility supports the complete lifecycle of alumni events, including reunions, webinars and placement drives, with RSVP tracking and automated reminders.

For assistance relating to profile corrections, credential recovery and administrative queries, the portal offers a support ticket desk with unique reference numbers for tracking requests. The digital Rrecognition and verification facility enables college ID-verified on boarding and a structured approval process to ensure that profiles within the alumni network belong to genuine and verified alumni.

The Corporate Relations and Alumni Brochure (Session 2026) provides a comprehensive glimpse of the academic and professional ecosystem of IKGPTU. It includes information about the courses offered at the main campus and constituent campuses, highest packages offered since the 2020 batch, salient recruitment achievements, international collaborations, MoUs, campus activities, placement activities, student clubs, notable alumni, prominent speakers, placement coordinators and university infrastructure, among other important highlights.

The launch ceremony was attended by Dr Navdeepak Sandhu, Registrar; Dr Satvir Singh, Dean (Student Welfare); and Mohit Jain, Assistant Registrar, Corporate Relations and Alumni, along with officials and members associated with the development and implementation of the portals.