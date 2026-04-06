Technical glitch at MC office has Phagwara residents fuming

Several residents visiting the Phagwara Municipal Corporation (MC) office to deposit their property tax on Monday faced inconvenience and returned frustrated due to a technical glitch in the system.

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Among them was senior citizen Chander Mohan Sharma, who said he makes it a point to deposit his property tax on time every year. He visited the MC office to pay his property tax for the financial year 2026–27 but was left disappointed due to the non-functional server.

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Sharma stated that the MC staff informed him that the server was down and, despite his request, refused to accept the payment manually. He added that the staff expressed helplessness, leaving many residents stranded.

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Additional Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Phagwara, Shikha Bhagat said the issue had been taken up with the Chandigarh IT team. She said the software is currently being updated for the new financial year and assured that the system would be restored soon.

Meanwhile, residents have urged the authorities to make alternative arrangements during such technical disruptions to avoid inconvenience, especially for senior citizens.