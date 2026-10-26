Teen girl chases snatchers, grapples with one to save grandma’s earrings in Punjab’s Phagwara

Two unidentified youths riding a scooter allegedly snatched gold earrings from an elderly woman returning from a temple in the Baba Gadhiya, Khalwaragate area of Punjab’s Phagwara on Monday.

The woman’s teenage granddaughter chased the snatchers and even grappled with the pillion rider, but could not catch them, the elderly woman later told reporters and police.

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The woman explained that she, along with her daughter-in-law and granddaughter, was returning to their home near Sheetla Mandir after visiting the temple when the two men stole her earrings, which she claimed were worth over Rs 1 lakh.

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“When my granddaughter boldly chased them and even grappled with the pillion rider, the duo threatened her, saying ‘goli maar deni’ (will shoot you) and wriggled out of her grip,” she said.

The woman’s daughter-in-law also tried to intervene by hitting one of the snatchers with a brass vessel she was holding, but the duo still managed to flee, she stated.

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Investigating Officer (IO) Paramjit Singh, ASI City Police Station, said the police were investigating the incident.

“We are reviewing CCTV footage and have obtained the number of the Activa scooter that the snatchers used. A case is being registered based on the victim's statement,” he added.