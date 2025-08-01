An 18-year-old youth of Ghah Mandi was murdered with sharp-edged weapons over a minor feud the last midnight.

A CCTV footage of the incident too has surfaced in which victim Rahul is seen gheraoed by some dozen youths near Dussehra Ground of the Basti Sheikh locality. They repeatedly hit and stab him with knives. After this, he falls off on the road and all assailants flee.

Rahul is taken to a hospital on a bike but doctors declared him brought dead. His brother-in-law Lalla Ram said he received a call around 1 am that Rahul has been stabbed. The victim's mother said even the victims threw stones and bricks at their house before fleeing. She said the assailants had called her son near a gym close to their house where they murdered him.

Swaranjit Singh, ACP-Jalandhar West and SHO Division No. 5 Sahi Chaudhary, visited the spot. A case has been registered against the accused. "So far we know that accused were known to Rahul. They had some dispute over which they murdered him. We shall know the exact cause of death once we arrest the accused", said the ACP.

A similar incident had occurred on July 14 wherein a youth had been gheroed by a bunch of other boys near their a house at Bhargo Camp. He too was done to death in a similar way using sharp-edged weapons and the accused had been nabbed on the basis of the clues available through CCTV footage.