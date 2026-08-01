Teenager’s innovation turns paddy straw into eco-friendly boxing equipment

A teenager from Phagwara is setting an example of youth-led innovation and environmental responsibility. Seventeen-year-old Veer Pratap Sardana has developed HarvestHit, an initiative that transforms paddy straw into eco-friendly boxing punching bags.

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The young innovator has created a practical solution to one of North India’s most pressing environmental challenges — crop residue burning — while promoting sustainable manufacturing and greener sports equipment.

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HarvestHit converts paddy straw into durable punching bags designed for boxing and fitness training. The initiative demonstrates how agricultural waste can be repurposed into a commercially viable and environmentally beneficial product. By creating value from farm residue that would otherwise be burned in fields, the project aims to help reduce stubble burning, a major contributor to seasonal air pollution and respiratory problems across northern India.

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The idea was driven by a deeply personal experience. Veer was closely attached to his grandfather, late Inder Krishna Sardana, who suffered from asthma. Witnessing his grandfather’s struggles with respiratory illness motivated him to explore solutions to the air pollution caused by crop residue burning, said his parents, Nidhi and Dheeraj Sardana.

Following his grandfather’s passing, Veer dedicated himself to research, experimentation and product development. With significant time, effort and personal resources, he worked to transform his concept into a practical solution.

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After multiple rounds of testing and refinement, Veer developed a punching bag filled with compressed paddy straw that combines durability with environmental sustainability. The innovation has since received appreciation from government institutions, defence organisations, healthcare professionals, industrial bodies and educational institutions.

More than 2,000 eco-friendly punching bags have reportedly been supplied to the Punjab Armed Police, Kapurthala Cantonment, Jaipur Cantonment, government schools and colleges in the Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts, as well as gyms at Lovely Professional University, GNA University, and Kamla Nehru College for Women.

Looking beyond a single product, Veer has been working to build partnerships with organisations focused on environmental conservation and social impact. During an interaction with Lt Gen Mukesh Chadha of the Indian Army and senior military officers, including Brigadiers, he presented the vision behind HarvestHit.

Impressed by the innovation and its long-term potential, Lt Gen Chadha appreciated the initiative and encouraged Veer to collaborate with the Indian Army Taekwondo Services Team in Bengaluru. The proposed partnership aims to promote sustainable sports equipment while integrating environmental awareness into defence and sports training.

Veer also engaged with leading pulmonologist Dr Vivek Nangia, Vice President of Max Super Speciality Hospital, to understand the health impacts of deteriorating air quality caused by stubble burning. Their discussion focused on the increasing burden of respiratory illnesses linked to pollution across northern India.

The initiative has also received encouragement from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Veer has further presented HarvestHit at industrial organisations, educational institutions and entrepreneurship forums, continuing his effort to demonstrate how innovation can address environmental challenges.