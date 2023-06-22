Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 21

After news reports of‘secret’ list of 48 tainted tehsildars prepared by the Vigilance Bureau came to the fore on Wednesday morning, the staff of the Revenue Department went on a mass casual leave, causing a lot of inconvenience to the applicants here.

Tehsildars, naib tehsildars, patwaris, kanugos and revenue clerks abstained from work and the tehsil complex wore a deserted look. All those applicants, who had sought online appointments for the day and had come to get their properties and other documents registered from the office, had to go back without being able to get their work done.

Ashok Kumar, who had come from the Industrial Area to get his property registered, said, “Despite my appointment for today, my work could not be done. There was no one in the tehsil complex. We got to know about the strike upon reaching the office. Ideally, there should have been a system to inform us about the cancellation of appointment and issuing us a fresh date of our appointment through the system.

But sadly no such practice is followed here and it was a waste of time for more than 100 people today including buyers, sellers, witnesses, sarpanches, MC councillors etc”. Among the applicants were also the NRIs who alleged that they had got appointments after a lot of effort. “I was staying back here just for the completion of all the paper work of the property that I have inherited from my parents. I had thought that I would be able to finish it all in a fortnight and would be able to go back. But things have got stuck up again due to the strike call”, the NRI, who did not wish to share his identity, disclosed.

The functioning of the tehsil complex is expected to resume tomorrow after the state government warned the staff of taking strict action due to their absence in offices.