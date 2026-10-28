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Home / Jalandhar / Telephone wires worth lakhs of rupees stolen in Jalandhar

Telephone wires worth lakhs of rupees stolen in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:48 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Police are in the process of registering a case based on a complaint by the victims' side. Photo for representation
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In an incident highlighting the audacity of anti-social elements, around 25-30 men allegedly stole telephone cables belonging to a private company from a road that houses the offices of the Commissioner of Police and the SSP.

District Congress Committee (Urban) president Rajinder Beri said the incident reflected the criminals’ lack of fear of law. He claimed that cables worth lakhs of rupees had been stolen.

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Employees of the private company engaged in laying the cables said this was not an isolated incident. “Cables have been stolen from four or five locations across the city. However, it is shocking that such a major theft took place right outside the SSP’s office, with the road also being damaged in the process,” they said.

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Beri demanded a thorough investigation into the case to identify the gang involved. “If a road housing key police offices is not safe, it raises serious concerns about security elsewhere in the city. The culprits should be arrested at the earliest and strict action should be taken against them,” he said.

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