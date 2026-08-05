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Home / Jalandhar / Temple management seeks action against miscreants

Temple management seeks action against miscreants

Religious leaders meet Police Commissioner after stone pelting at Devi Talab shrine

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:37 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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The Sant Samaj submits a complaint to the Commissioner of Police.
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The controversy surrounding the stone pelting incident at the revered Siddh Shaktipeeth Shri Devi Talab Temple has intensified, with members of the Sant Samaj on Tuesday approaching the Police Commissioner's office and seeking strict action against those responsible.

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The violence was reported during a thanksgiving procession led by Mayor Vaneet Dhir following his appointment as the Aam Aadmi Party's Halqa In-charge for Jalandhar North.

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Representatives of the Sant Samaj and the Shri Devi Talab Temple Management Committee submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner's office against the persons allegedly involved in the stone-pelting within the temple premises. The complaint called for stringent action against the accused and sought enhanced security arrangements at the historic religious site.

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Speaking on behalf of the Bharat Sadhu Samaj, Mahant Bansi Dass strongly condemned the incident. He said the temple is a centre of deep faith for millions of Sanatan followers and attracts thousands of devotees from across India and abroad every day.

“The temple is a centre of unwavering faith for millions of Sanatan devotees. Every day, thousands of devotees from across India and abroad visit the shrine to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Mata Shri Tripurmalini. Such acts of stone pelting, vandalism, disorder and the violation of the sanctity of a revered religious place by anti-social elements have deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the entire Sanatan community,” he said.

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