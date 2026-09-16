Tennis Ball Cricket introduced in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Wednesday inaugurated the block-level tennis ball cricket competitions under the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan at Rampur Sunran village, providing portspersons an opportunity to showcase their talent and compete at the grassroots level.

Addressing a gathering after meeting the players, Dr Chabbewal said Tennis Ball Cricket had been introduced for the first time this year as part of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan sporting extravaganza. He said the competitions were being organised across all five blocks of Kapurthala district and were open to men and women aged 14 years and above.

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He said the Tennis Ball Cricket competitions in Kapurthala block were being held on September 16 and 17 at the School of Eminence, Kapurthala. In Phagwara block, matches were being organised at Rampur Sunran, while in Sultanpur Lodhi block, the competitions were being held at Akal Academy School, Sultanpur Lodhi.

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Similarly, matches in Nadala block were being held at GHS School, Khassan, and in Dhilwan Block at GSS School, Dhilwan.The MP said the matches were being played in a six-over format on a points basis, with top-performing players being considered for selection at the district level.

He added that the LBW rule would not apply in these competitions. Dr Chabbewal said Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan has emerged as a major grassroots sporting platform in Punjab, providing players from villages, towns and cities opportunities to participate in competitive sports.

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Dr Chabbewal said the government was laying special emphasis on strengthening sports infrastructure and promoting sporting talent across the state. He said increased investment in sports, development of playgrounds and sports facilities and opportunities for athletes to compete at the block, district and state levels were helping create a stronger sporting ecosystem in Punjab.