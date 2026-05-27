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Home / Jalandhar / Tension after heated arguments between 2 candidates in Nawanshahr’s Ward no. 13

Tension after heated arguments between 2 candidates in Nawanshahr’s Ward no. 13

Police pacify both parties

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 04:13 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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The police tries to pacify an independent candidate in Nawanshahr on Tuesday. Photo Sarabjit Singh
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Voting at a polling booth in Ward No. 13 of Nawanshahr witnessed some tense moments during the Municipal Council elections on Tuesday as independent candidates Paramjit Singh Bakhshi and Makhan Singh Grewal got involved in a heated argument outside the booth amid allegations of influencing voters. Supporters of both parties also gathered at the booth.

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According to witnesses, the atmosphere around the booth remained tense since morning. The situation escalated around 2 pm when both candidates along with their supporters allegedly exchanged arguments, prompting senior police officials to come and intervene.

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Both candidates were seen arguing near the polling booth before police personnel separated them and took them away from the voting area to prevent further escalation. Senior police officers came and remained present at the spot and attempted to pacify both sides.

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SDM Anamjyot Kaur said the issue was minor and occurred during the normal course of events. “It was resolved in time and everything was fine,” she said.

Police officials present at the booth maintained that polling was proceeding peacefully in other areas and that the issue was limited to this particular booth.

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Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh said he had also visited the ward earlier in the morning to review polling arrangements and monitor the situation at the sensitive booth.

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