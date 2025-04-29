Tension flares up after Kashmiri students intimidated at Phagwara

A tense situation unfolded at Green Valley near Law Gate in Phagwara on the intervening night of April 27 and 28 after a group of 20-30 individuals reportedly attempted to intimidate Kashmiri students residing in nearby paying guest accommodations.

The group, allegedly armed with lathis (wooden sticks), was seen knocking at the gates of PG houses where Kashmiri students were staying, allegedly shouting provocative slogans and foul language.

The incident is said to have been triggered by anger over the recent Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to witnesses and police sources, the group, comprising both male and female students, gathered near the residences in a show of protest.

Police personnel from Chaheru police chowki responded promptly after receiving information about the disturbance. They reached the spot and dispersed the crowd before any physical clashes could occur. No injuries or property damage were reported in the incident.

Speaking to the media, some Kashmiri students alleged that the miscreants were students from a private university hailing from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They claimed that the group specifically targeted the PGs housing Kashmiri students and used derogatory language aimed at them. However, the students confirmed that they remained inside their accommodations and avoided any direct confrontation.

In the aftermath of the incident, a delegation of Kashmiri students met the university authorities today and expressed fear for their safety and requested permission to return to their homes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding sympathetically to their concerns, the university administration announced that any Kashmiri student wishing to leave for home would be permitted to do so. Furthermore, the university offered flexibility regarding the examinations, initially scheduled to begin on May 6. The university has allowed affected students to appear for these examinations in July instead.

At the same time, the university emphasized that students who choose to stay on the campus may continue attending regular classes and take their exams as per the original schedule.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our students," the LPU administration said in a statement, appealing for calm and assuring that necessary measures are being taken to maintain peace and harmony on campus.