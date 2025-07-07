Tensions ease after police assurance in cow slaughter case

Tensions in Phagwara, which escalated after the discovery of 29 quintals and 32 kilograms of beef in a cold storage near Jyoti Dhaba in the Chachoki area, were temporarily eased on Sunday following a meeting between senior police officials and protesting community leaders.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan, Inspector Aman Kumar Daveshwar and Phagwara City Station House Officer Usha Rani visited the protest site at Hanuman Garhi Temple, where they assured protesters of a thorough investigation and promised justice in the case.

The protest had been organised by various Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena and Gau Shala Committees, in response to the police recovery of what is alleged to be illegally stored beef.

The cold storage unit, located behind the roadside eatery “Jyoti Dhaba,” has become the focal point of a case that has sparked religious, legal and civic concerns across the city.

During the protest meeting, community leaders raised several demands, including the immediate sealing of the property in question, the arrest of all accused individuals, including the owner of the Dhaba and strict action against those allegedly involved in cow slaughter. A key demand also included the removal of the current Municipal Councillor of Basant Nagar, who is reportedly the wife of one of the main accused.

Harikrishan Duggal, President of VHP Phagwara, demanded that not only should Jyoti Dhaba be sealed, but the assets of all individuals involved in the crime should be frozen.