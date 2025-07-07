DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Jalandhar / Tensions ease after police assurance in cow slaughter case

Tensions ease after police assurance in cow slaughter case

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:00 AM Jul 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tensions in Phagwara, which escalated after the discovery of 29 quintals and 32 kilograms of beef in a cold storage near Jyoti Dhaba in the Chachoki area, were temporarily eased on Sunday following a meeting between senior police officials and protesting community leaders.

Advertisement

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhushan, Inspector Aman Kumar Daveshwar and Phagwara City Station House Officer Usha Rani visited the protest site at Hanuman Garhi Temple, where they assured protesters of a thorough investigation and promised justice in the case.

The protest had been organised by various Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Shiv Sena and Gau Shala Committees, in response to the police recovery of what is alleged to be illegally stored beef.

Advertisement

The cold storage unit, located behind the roadside eatery “Jyoti Dhaba,” has become the focal point of a case that has sparked religious, legal and civic concerns across the city.

During the protest meeting, community leaders raised several demands, including the immediate sealing of the property in question, the arrest of all accused individuals, including the owner of the Dhaba and strict action against those allegedly involved in cow slaughter. A key demand also included the removal of the current Municipal Councillor of Basant Nagar, who is reportedly the wife of one of the main accused.

Advertisement

Harikrishan Duggal, President of VHP Phagwara, demanded that not only should Jyoti Dhaba be sealed, but the assets of all individuals involved in the crime should be frozen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts