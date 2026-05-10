Tensions flared up in Balachaur on Sunday after a protest by AAP workers against ED raids on party leader Sanjeev Arora escalated into a heated confrontation between the AAP and BJP leaders and workers.

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Banga MLA Dr. Sukhwinder Sukhi and BJP’s SBS Nagar district president Rajwinder Lucky were engaged in heated exchanges, amid allegations of intimidation and an alleged attempt by Banga MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi to snatch a mobile phone, as claimed by the BJP camp.

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During a protest by AAP leaders at the BJP office in Balachaur, the BJP accused AAP leaders of resorting to hooliganism and vandalism. The AAP, in turn, said their leaders had been called for a “compromise” meeting, which took a heated turn after BJP leaders began making videos and levelling accusations.

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In Balachaur, AAP supporters gathered outside the BJP office and raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of misusing central agencies to target political opponents.

According to BJP district president Rajwinder Lucky, the initially peaceful situation escalated after an initial confrontation between protesting AAP workers and BJP workers at the office.

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Tensions further escalated as slogan-shouting intensified between workers of both parties.

While AAP workers raised slogans accusing the BJP of using the ED for political vendetta, BJP supporters countered with slogans targeting AAP leaders facing allegations in various cases.

The BJP accused AAP MLA Sukhi of later entering the party office and indulging in “vandalism” and “hooliganism.”

Speaking to The Tribune, BJP SBS Nagar district president Rajwinder Lucky alleged, “I welcomed protesting AAP workers by offering them water and tea and jokingly remarked that the turnout was lower than expected. However, AAP workers escalated the situation and began dhakka-mukki outside the office. After I went inside, they allegedly stole our office speaker. I then confronted them, saying they already face allegations of ‘trolley chori’ and had now stolen our speaker. AAP workers then entered our office, and Banga MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi came to blows with us. He began attacking us without provocation and tried to snatch a phone.”

Responding to the allegations, Banga MLA Dr. Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi said, “AAP workers were protesting about 20 feet from the BJP office in Balachaur; we had no flags or banners. We received a message from the BJP to meet them, as they had some questions. Then the local BJP president, Lucky, began shouting provocative remarks over a loudspeaker. When AAP workers objected, they were called goondas, trolley chor, and mike chor. Later, some leaders called me for a peaceful compromise, but when I tried to sit down, they started recording videos. I tried to stop the filming, which led to further provocation and an uproar, after which workers from both sides got involved. The BJP provoked us and is now making false claims.”

BJP leader Lucky, however, said, “There is no question of compromise when there was no fight.”

The entire episode was reportedly captured during a live broadcast, and videos later went viral. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar termed the incident an example of “AAP’s hooliganism” in a post on X, while Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu alleged that attacks on BJP workers were becoming frequent in Punjab, citing incidents in Ludhiana as well.