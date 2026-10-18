Thapar students develop AI-based app to monitor stroke patients

For families caring for a stroke patient at home, keeping track of small changes in the patient’s condition can be difficult. Three engineering students who experienced these challenges in their own families have now developed an artificial intelligence-based app to make the daily monitoring easier to prevent another stroke.

The app, NeuroTrace, has been developed by Deepesh Kakkar from Jalandhar and Prabinder Singh and Anish Grover from Mohali. The three students are pursuing engineering at Thapar Institute of Engineering, Patiala. They have also been selected among the top 20 teams for ‘Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2026’, a nationwide innovation programme that encourages young people to use technology to find solutions to real-life problems. The selected teams receive mentorship and support to further develop their ideas.

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Explaining the idea behind NeuroTrace, Deepesh Kakkar said, “After a stroke, patients may have difficulty speaking or responding normally. Families caring for them at home may struggle to identify changes in their condition and decide when they need medical attention. Hence, we wanted to make this easier for such families through an app that checks changes in a patient’s voice, facial movements and response time to ensure timely medical help.” NeuroTrace uses a smartphone’s camera and microphone to carry out a daily check-up. During the first 35 days, the app learns how a patient normally speaks, moves their face and responds. It then looks for changes from these usual patterns.

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The app displays the information collected during daily check-ups on a dashboard, allowing families to track changes in a patient’s condition over time. To avoid unnecessary alerts, it looks for changes in at least two indicators before sending a warning. If it detects concerning changes, it is designed to alert doctors, while family members can receive notifications in simple Hindi through WhatsApp.

Prabinder Singh said the idea also grew out of his own family’s experience, as his maternal grandfather had suffered a stroke. The team said it had built a network of nearly 50 doctors from North India to support the initiative. Anish Grover said the app is currently being tested and the team hoped to launch it officially in the next five to six months.