Home / Jalandhar / Thar-borne woman thrashes filling station worker, loots cash in Adampur

Thar-borne woman thrashes filling station worker, loots cash in Adampur

Attendant brutally beaten up over fuel mix-up, hospitalised

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 05:15 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Injured man of petrol pump in Jalandhar.
In a full filmy style, a young woman came in her Thar at a filling station, entered into a feud with the staff, then mercilessly beat up and kicked an employee and allegedly took away his phone and cash.

The incident occurred in Bharat Petroleum filling station at Raowali village of Adampur and got recorded on the CCTV. Employee Jatin Kapoor suffered a major injury in his forehead and got bruises all over his body. He got admitted to the Civil Hospital where doctors had to suture the cuts in his forehead with five stitches. The video of the incident got captured on the CCTV cameras and went viral.

Narrating the incident to the police, the victim said, "I was on duty when a woman, who was driving solo, came on a Thar and asked me to fill fuel worth Rs 2,000. She was on the phone when I asked her if it was a petrol vehicle. She nodded. I had started putting in petrol when I spotted that oil cover had 'diesel' written on it."

He said he told the woman about it and warned her not to start the vehicle. "I told her that I would immediately call in a mechanic who will remove the fuel from the vehicle", he said. He added, "She got so furious that she got down and started manhandling me. She called two more youths and all three of them started beating and kicking me. I kept pleading before them but they were not ready to listen to me. They even took away my phone and about Rs 50,000 cash that I had collected through the day from customers."

Kapoor said they warned him against making a complaint to the police. He said when he had gone to the Civil Hospital for getting the MLR done, two youths sent by the woman approached him and threatened him of dire consequences. "But I told them that I won't budge", he said.

SSP Harvinder Virk said, "I too have gone through the whole case. I have directed the SHO to lodge an FIR on the basis of the complaint."

What employee says

I was on duty when a woman came on a Thar and asked me to fill fuel worth Rs 2,000. She was on the phone when I asked her if it was a petrol vehicle. She nodded. I had started putting in petrol when I spotted that oil cover had 'diesel' written on it.

I told the woman about it and warned her not to start the vehicle. I told her that I would immediately call in a mechanic who will remove the fuel from the vehicle. She got so furious and called two more youths and started beating up and kicking me. They even took away my phone and about Rs 50,000 that I had collected through the day from customers."

