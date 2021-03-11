The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Jalandhar, April 26

There seems to be something else in the case of 120 missing files of Jalandhar Improvement Trust — internal feud or politics, corruption tactics or reluctance to do work.

But things seem to be getting sorted out after JIT Executive Officer Parminder Singh Gill and Chairman JIT-cum-Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori have written to the Commissioner of Police regarding lodging of an FIR against ex-Chairman Daljit Singh Ahluwalia and their OSD-cum-Senior Assistant Ajay Malhotra.

Thori had written to the CP on the basis of the EO’s report which mentioned that there were 120 files of various scheme areas, which were in the custody of Malhotra, who had taken them to Ahluwalia, and not returned them to the office. The plot/flat allottees, who wanted to sell or buy these properties had got stuck up, as the clerical staff had claimed that the files were missing.

But now the applicants, who had been daily making rounds to the office of the JIT for the past few months, are now feeling relieved as they believe that their work might be possible now. This afternoon, Malhotra claimed to have found at least 70 of the missing 120 files from the record room.

“I am being wrongly framed. I had no file in my custody. I had kept back all files in the record room. No one tried to look for the so-called missing files. The negligence of other staff is being put on me owing to vested interests,” said Malhotra.

The office insiders said it was sheer politics which was leading to harassment of the applicants. “The EO and some staff members are on one side and the ex-Chairman, Malhotra and other employees on the other side. Both sides are slinging mud on one another. Those who are facing the problems is the general public and the allottees. The mess is increasing day after day. Things have begun to fall in line but there remains much to be done,” they said.

The applicants on the other hand have been demanding digitisation of all record and installation of CCTV cameras in the JIT office for streamlining its functioning.