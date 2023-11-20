The loot that wasn’t

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 19

The report of loot at Ravi Jewellers turned out to be false. On November 17, the owner had claimed that five gold chains weighing 35 grams were looted from his jewellery shop at gunpoint.

In his statement to the police, he claimed that three men, who came as regular visitors to the showroom, selected five gold chains worth Rs 2.45 lakh. The suspects paid him Rs 50,000 in cash and the remaining amount was to be paid through card. However, they pointed a pistol at him and snatched the gold chains. They also took the cash they paid for the chains and fled the showroom.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and started investigations. The police found that the CCTV cameras at the showroom were not working. No suspicious activity was recorded in the nearby cameras during the time of the incident.

During further investigation, the police found that the showroom owner had misled the cops and the entire loot story was false.

The police said the owner had apologised to them. No action had been taken against him, considering the fact that he was struggling with depression.