The Tribune interview: Dr Naresh Mittal

Dr Naresh Mittal, MD (Medicine), discusses the alarming rise of heart disease at younger ages, particularly among people in their 30s and 40s. He explains how modern lifestyle habits, increasing stress levels and metabolic conditions are driving this trend, while emphasising the importance of timely screening, recognising early warning signs and adopting healthier daily routines to protect heart health.

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What are the most common heart-related issues you are observing in patients today? Have you noticed any significant changes in the patterns of heart disease over the past decade?

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Heart-related problems remain one of the leading health concerns today, with the most common conditions being coronary artery disease (blocked heart arteries), high blood pressure, heart failure (reduced or stiff heart function), irregular heart rhythms such as atrial fibrillation and high cholesterol levels. A notable trend is that these conditions are increasingly being seen at younger ages, often due to a combination of lifestyle and metabolic factors. Over the past decade, there has been a clear shift toward earlier onset of heart disease, particularly in individuals in their 30s and 40s, driven by rising rates of obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyles and increased screen time. Additionally, a specific form of heart failure where the heart’s pumping ability is preserved but stiffness is increased has become more common.

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There are increasing reports of heart attacks among younger individuals. What are the key reasons behind this trend?

The rise in heart attacks among younger individuals is a major concern and is largely attributed to unhealthy lifestyle habits such as physical inactivity, poor diet rich in processed foods and sugars, inadequate sleep and high stress levels. Early onset diabetes, abdominal obesity, smoking, substance use, genetic predisposition and environmental factors like air pollution further increase the risk.

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Can chronic stress alone trigger serious cardiac events, or does it act in combination with other risk factors?

Stress itself plays a significant role in heart disease by raising blood pressure, increasing blood sugar levels and promoting inflammation in blood vessels. While severe emotional stress can occasionally trigger a temporary heart condition, it usually acts in combination with other risk factors rather than alone.

What are the most important lifestyle changes individuals can adopt to maintain good heart health?

To maintain good heart health, individuals should focus on regular physical activity (at least 30 minutes most days), a balanced and natural diet, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, getting 7–8 hours of sleep and practicing stress management techniques such as yoga or meditation.

Are there specific warning signs people often ignore before a heart attack?

It is equally important to recognise warning signs that are often ignored before a heart attack, including chest discomfort or heaviness, pain in the jaw, neck, or shoulder, shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, indigestion-like symptoms and sudden sweating or anxiety. These symptoms may be mild but can indicate serious underlying problems.

What regular health screenings or tests would you recommend for early detection of heart problems?

For early detection, regular health screenings are essential, especially from the age of 30–35. Basic tests include blood pressure measurement, blood sugar testing, cholesterol levels and assessment of weight and waist circumference. Depending on individual risk, additional tests such as ECG, echocardiography, stress tests or CT scans for heart calcium may be recommended.

What are the latest trends or emerging patterns in heart-related diseases?

Recent trends show an increasing number of younger patients with more severe forms of heart disease, a rise in heart failure cases and greater use of preventive testing and wearable devices for early detection. In simple terms, protecting heart health comes down to a few key habits: staying physically active, eating fresh home-cooked food, avoiding smoking and excess alcohol, undergoing regular health check-ups and not ignoring early symptoms. Ultimately, prevention remains far more effective than treatment.