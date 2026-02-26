The Tribune interview: Dr Rajan Shastri

In conversation with The Tribune reporter, Dr Rajan Shastri, psychiatrist and mental health advocate, shares insights on how parents can support their children’s emotional well-being and the importance of family time in today’s digital age.

In your experience, what are the most common mental health concerns among parents today?

The most common concerns are anxiety, academic pressure, behavioural issues, mobile / screen addiction, sleep disturbances and emotional dysregulation in children. Parents themselves struggle with stress, burnout, marital conflicts, and guilt about not doing enough in life. Many of them feel overwhelmed by social comparison which directly affects the child's mental health.

What are the major challenges parents face when supporting their children's mental health?

Yes, even young children experience anxiety, attention problems, irritability and emotional insecurity. Major challenges include excessive mobile phone exposure, lack of quality family time, academic pressure and limited communication. Many parents are unsure how to respond to behavioural changes in children and often confuse their emotional distress with stubbornness and indiscipline.

Do you believe mental health issues are considered taboo in our society?

Yes stigma exists. Families often fear judgement, social labeling and damage to reputation. Mental illness is misunderstood as weakness or poor upbringing. Because of this families hide symptoms, delay seeking help and suffer silently. This worsens the condition and increases emotional strain within the family.

Do people seek psychiatric help early or do they delay consultation. What are the consequences of waiting too long?

Most people delay consultation. They first try home remedies, advice from relatives or ignore symptoms hoping they will pass. Delayed intervention can lead to worsening anxiety or depression, substance abuse, academic decline, relationship problems and in severe cases self-harm risk. Early help significantly improves outcomes.

What are the most common warning signs that indicate someone should consult a mental health professional?

Persistent low mood, irritability, social withdrawal, changes in sleep and appetite, decline in academic performance, frequent anger outbursts , excessive worry , loss of interest in activities, substance use or thoughts of self-harm are the key warning signs. If distress lasts for more than two weeks or affects daily functioning, consultation is advisable.

What practical steps can parents take to promote emotional well-being within their families?

Parents should create open communication, spend daily quality time with children and regulated screen use. Also encourage physical activity and emotional expression. Listening without judgement is powerful. Routine, warmth and consistency provide psychological security. Most importantly, parents must care for their own mental health because emotionally healthy parents raise emotionally secure children.