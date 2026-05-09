The unlettered visionary: How Durga Rani built a legacy of doctors, officers

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, 70-year-old social worker Parveen Abrol, who has spent decades working for the education of underprivileged children in Jalandhar, says the strongest influence in her life remains her mother, Durga Rani. Though not literate herself, Abrol’s mother firmly believed that education could transform lives. Today, the family has 10 doctors and two IPS officers, a legacy Parveen says was built entirely on her mother’s faith in education.

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Recalling her mother’s determination, Parveen said my mother neither knew how to read or write nor could she even sign her own name, yet she ensured that all her seven children completed their education at a time when educating daughters was often not considered important.

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“She never went to school, but she understood the value of education better than many educated people. It was because of her support that enabled me to complete my MA and BEd which later became the foundation of my social work journey,” Parveen said.

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Founder and president of NGO Divya Drishti, Parveen has spent years helping children from economically weaker families access education and supporting women through counselling and family welfare initiatives, particularly those facing emotional and social distress.

Parveen said her mother’s emphasis on education inspired her to contribute towards society in every possible way. “Whenever I think about my mother, I realise how deeply her vision shaped our family and my work. She taught us that education was not a luxury but a necessity,” she said.

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Apart from social work, Parveen regularly writes on social concerns and has authored a book titled “Adarsh Jeevan Jacch”. One of her most personal writings, she said, is a letter dedicated to her mother titled “Ek Ashikshit Maa Di Shikshit Soch”.

“For me, Mother’s Day is not merely a celebration, but a reminder of the quiet sacrifices and lifelong values through which mothers shape families, futures and communities,” Parveen said.

Notably, Parveen Abrol is a member of the Punjab State Humans Right Commission, Women Sexual Harassment Committee at the DEO Office, Punjab State Reproductive and Surrogacy Board, Mahila Thana and Saanjh Mediation Cell (Punjab Police) and Lok Adalat.