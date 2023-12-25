Theatre fest ends on a colourful note

Jalandhar, December 24
The 9th Yuvaa Rang Utsav, a national theatre festival, organised by Yuvaa Theatre in association with KL Saigal Memorial Trust in Jalandhar, came to a close with the home production of Yuvaa Theatre “Dil Dhadakne Dijiye”, directed by Dr. Ankur Sharma.
“Dil Dhadakne Dijiye”, the latest Yuvaa Theatre production, is a touching romantic comedy about a late-in-life love affair.
A former actress checks into a sanatorium in Mumbai. There, her free-spirited ways lead to immediate clashes with the stiff headed doctor. Gradually, the play tells you that both are late middle-aged people with post-marital scars that need healing. The play sends along the message that age is no barrier for love and romance and a zeal for life can keep one alive and full of zest, till the last.
Ankur Sharma and Navdeep Kaur, who is the head, Department of Indian Theatre, Punjab University, were on the stage. They were supported by Jeevan Dogra, Vishesh Arora, Arnav Sharma, Prinkle and Randhir.
This year, the theatre festival saw nine productions from four states.
